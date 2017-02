You are here:More South Carolinians enrolled in an Affordable Care Act plan

According to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Insurance, the number of individuals who signed up for insurance coverage on the “Obamacare” health insurance exchanges this year has increased in the state. The state’s numbers are different from a federal report released last week that showed signups were down a bit from 2016 in the Palmetto State.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the Department of Insurance numbers reveal more than 247,000 people are enrolled in a health plan through the Affordable Care Act and that 79 percent of those individuals have paid their first month’s premium. The number of people enrolled could change depending on how many make that first payment. The federal government reported last week that 230,211 people had enrolled.

Individuals can sign up for coverage through the exchange, but they are not covered until they make their first payment.

The department also indicated that Obamacare enrollees who qualify for federal subsidies to help with their premiums is up from 91 percent last year to 98 percent this year.