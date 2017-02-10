SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:
— The state Senate has passed a bill with stricter penalties for anyone who intentionally kills or injures a law enforcement animal.
— Authorities have shut down a Chester County plant after listeria was found in its products sold under the Ruth’s Salads name.
— Michael Slager’s attorneys are again asking that video of the Walter Scott shooting not be shown at his federal trial.
— A state senator wants students to be in the classroom to experience a rare solar eclipse when it makes its way through SC in August.