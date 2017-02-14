Ex-Farm Services Agency director for Florence County sentenced to prison

The former head of a Pee Dee farm services office is heading to prison for obtaining fraudulent assistance for herself and family after an ice storm that wracked the state.

Roselyn Goodrum had led the federal Farm Services Agency (FSA) office in Florence for eight years when Ice Storm Pax blew through the state in early 2014. Because of the damage, farmers in the Pee Dee were able to make claims to the Farm Services Agency for financial assistance to clean up their land.

Federal prosecutors said Goodrum also did so — but not legitimately. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Goodrum filed multiple false applications in the names of family members who were not entitled to these benefits, enriching herself and others. That included $18,500 in federal money that was used to satisfy her husband Tyrone Goodrum’s outstanding child support debt. After FSA employees discovered the payments and suspended Goodrum, investigators said she secretly reentered the office and shredded incriminating documents.

Prosecutors said Goodrum obtained more than $146,000 that she was not entitled to in fraudulent benefits.

She pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in September. Her husband also pleaded guilty to conspiracy two months later. A judge last week sentenced Goodrum to 27 months in prison.

The FSA had been authorized to offer Emergency Conservation Program (ECP), the Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) and the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) in Florence County after the February 2014 storm. Goodrum was quoted telling the Florence Morning News at the time that eligible farmers could receive federal funding.