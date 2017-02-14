Mulvaney Senate confirmation vote could come Thursday

The U.S. Senate may vote Thursday on the confirmation of a South Carolina congressman to be new U.S. budget chief.

According to a schedule released by the Senate will face a “cloture vote” Wednesday.

The State newspaper reports that after that vote, the Senate is limited to 30 hours of debate on Mulvaney, which could lead to the confirmation vote on the Indian Land Republican as the director of the Office of Management and Budget by Thursday afternoon.

Mulvaney was nominated to the federal budgets post in mid-December by President Donald Trump. There have been two hearings on Mulvaney’s nomination held by Senate committees.

Mulvaney will resign his 5th District congressional seat if confirmed. That means a special election will be held to fill the seat. So far six Republicans already have said they will run for the seat.