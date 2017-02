Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney to be the next White House budget director.

— Six Republicans have already indicated they will seek Mulvaney’s seat in a special election this summer.

— Boeing South Carolina employees overwhelmingly rejected an effort to unionize by a 3-to-1 margin.

— A state corrections officer is facing charges, accused of smuggling marijuana and liquor into a Midlands prison.