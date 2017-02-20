Coast Guard response boat collides with Charleston County bridge while searching for downed plane

The Coast Guard said six of its responding crew members received minor injuries when one of its response boats collided with a bridge near Charleston on Sunday night.

The crew members were searching the water amid reports of a downed plane when their 45-foot Response Boat-Medium (RBM) hit the Stono River Bridge around 10:08 p.m., according to a Coast Guard spokesman. All six crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to a nearby harbor, where they were then transported to a hospital for evaluation.

Coast Guard officials said the cause of the incident is under investigation. The crew had been responding to reports of a downed aircraft in the James Island area. Charleston County officials said the Federal Aviation Administration had contacted them after a small plane’s radar signal vanished around 8:30 p.m.

However, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced it ended the search on Monday morning after no planes were reported as overdue or missing. The release said no plane wreckage has been found.

Repair costs for the damaged response boat were not immediately available.