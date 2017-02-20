SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the noon newscast:

— A Goose Creek High School coach has been arrested after state troopers say he drove a school activity bus while drunk.

— The Coast Guard said six responding crew members were injured after their response boat collided with a bridge near Charleston.

— Another state Senate vote this week will advance a bill that significantly raises maximum fines on those who solicit or traffic a prostitute.

— Clemson researchers are working to create a new biosensor that could detect illicit nuclear activities.