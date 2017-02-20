SC House set to debate whether the state should block plastic bag bans

The South Carolina House this week could take up legislation that would block cities or counties from banning single-use plastic bags.

The Aiken Standard reports that the sponsor of the bill State Rep. Eric Bedingfield, R-Belton, said the reasoning it is uniformity and to prevent more than 200 versions of the same legislation throughout the state.

Bedingfield told the paper that, if legislation is going to be put into effect to regulate disposable containers and single-use plastic bags, it should come from the state.

The bill would also bar municipalities from banning Styrofoam cups and take-out food containers.

Bedingfield filed the legislation after two coastal communities Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms passed town ordinances that banned sales of the bags. He told the newspaper that his bill goes a little farther than “auxiliary containers” or single-use plastic bags.

Opponents of the bill say towns should be able to regulate materials they see as harmful to the environment by beachgoers who leave the bags or Styrofoam along South Carolina’s shoreline. They also say the state should not micromanage town policies.