SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC legislators are giving the state more authority to ban campfires during risky weather conditions.

— A new poll suggests more South Carolinians disapprove of President Trump’s time in office so far who approve.

— The chairman of SC’s Democratic Party dropped out of the race to become the Democratic National Committee chairman.

— House budget writers did not include a pay raise for state employees in their first draft of the state’s roughly $8 billion general fund budget.