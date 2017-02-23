Statehouse Roundup: Resolution asking voters if they want to elect/appoint schools chief clears House

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

— A resolution that would ask voters if the governor should appoint South Carolina’s schools chief was approved by the state House on Wednesday. Legislators approved a resolution by an 87-24 vote that would ask the public if they want to change the state’s Constitution to take themselves out of the selection process. Opponents said the current method works fine and they have concerns about the governor picking a political appointee, rather than the most qualified one.

House members also plan to pass a second piece of legislation that would set qualifications for the position, including a required education or finance background. Senators have already passed a similar bill that includes those requirements.

— The House budget committee has almost finished its prep work before next year’s budget proposal reaches the floor next month. However, members of the Ways and Means Committee decided against a pay raise for state employees next year, reasoning they have already devoted additional funding to shore up the pension system in a tight budget year. Some Democrats had argued a one percent pay raise would only cost the state an extra $18 million.

— Free-speech advocates slammed a House proposal during a subcommittee meeting Wednesday, saying the bill purported to define “anti-Semitic” speech would actually suppress any criticism of Israel on public college campuses. However, members of the House panel that it’s only meant to curb a rising tide of anti-Semitism across the country. The State newspaper covered the meeting.

— A House panel unanimously advanced legislation Wednesday that would allow “mobile” barbershops — barbers driving to customers’ homes for cuts instead of operating a physical establishment. However, the State Board of Barber Examiners opposes the legislation, saying it would be difficult to inspect a roving shop for safety violations.

— Senators will not get the budget until the House finishes with it next month. However senators are still doing their own prep work. On Wednesday, one panel heard from the leaders of South Carolina’s three research universities — Clemson, South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina. The leaders of all three are asking the state for more lottery-funded scholarship money and continued requests from previous years that the state borrow money through a bond bill that could pay for backlogged maintenance at the schools.

— One group of GOP legislators have introduced a series of bills they hope will fight back against the growing problem of heroin and opioid addiction in South Carolina. They unveiled their proposals Wednesday morning in a press conference at the capitol in Columbia. The proposed legislation includes drug takeback programs and requiring doctors check a patient’s prescription history before writing a new painkiller recommendation.

— A new lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to end legislative control over the Richland County Recreation Commission, instead having its members chosen by the county council. While it is a local case, the implications could set a precedent for the rest of the state and the dozens of “special purpose districts” across South Carolina that, like the Recreation Commission, are supported with taxes but are appointed by legislators rather than local officials.

— Moms Demand Action — a national group that pushes tighter gun laws — visited the Statehouse on Wednesday. Members lobbied against a particular bill making its way through the House that would recognize all out-of-state concealed carry permits. Current law only recognizes concealed weapons permits from those states with similar training or age requirements.