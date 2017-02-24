Florence County DJJ director charged with forgery, insurance fraud

The Florence County director for South Carolina’s juvenile justice agency is facing forgery and false insurance charges.

36-year-old Lacharda Green was arrested Thursday, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. Green leads the state Department of Juvenile Justice for the county. She has been with the agency for 13 years, according to the Florence Morning News, but had only taken over the director position in September.

She is accused of filing false claims after she struck a dog with her car last year. An arrest warrant states that Green gave a recorded statement to her insurance company a day after the February 2016 crash describing her and her son’s injuries that led them to Lake City Community Hospital. According to the warrant, Green then forged and submitted more than $4,100 worth of medical bills from the hospital.

The warrant states Green confessed to her actions. A DJJ spokesman said Green has since been suspended from her job at the agency.

She was charged with presenting false claims for insurance purposes, between $2,000-$10,000 and forgery valued at less than $10,000. Both charges are felonies that can each lead to a maximum five-year prison sentence.