Solar power industry lobbying South Carolina legislature for tax breaks

Construction of new solar farms is not happening at the moment in South Carolina because companies are holding out to see what kind of a tax break the might be able to get.

Companies are seeking guaranteed tax break of 80 percent on all future solar farms before any more are built and are lobbying the South Carolina legislature for it.

According to the State newspaper if a state Senate passed bill, which is now in the House becomes law local governments could offer solar farms a break on taxes.

Counties also want to cut their own deals so they could win solar investments while not giving up so much. Some counties also are concerned solar projects might use up land that could be developed for more valuable business or industry.

The newspaper reports that the sponsor of the legislation State Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, said South Carolina is missing out on growth in solar that North Carolina and Georgia are currently undergoing.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association as of last year, solar companies had invested $5.4 billion in North Carolina and $1.9 billion Georgia.

Gregory crafted the legislation after learning of new solar investments in North Carolina, which borders Lancaster County, part of his district.