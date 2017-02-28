Clemson Tigers honored in front of Statehouse

Clemson’s football team came to the state capital as national champions Tuesday.

Head Coach Dabo Swinney spoke in front of a joint session of state legislators to talk about his national championship win over Alabama. In his speech, Swinney said he would rather lose than win the wrong way but added the culture at Clemson sets their players up for success. To Swinney, football is one of the few remaining positive influences in youths lives.”Football matters, it truly matters it is one of the last great positive influences on young people’s lives,” Swinney preached. “But in the game of football it’s still hard work.

Swinney said while his team won the biggest game in college football, he prefers to measure his success in graduation rates of his players. He said Clemson is the only school in the nation that ranks in the top 15 in football but also top 15 academically, and the school has done that for five years in a row.

“Only eight of the 103 early draftees have a college education,” said Swinney. “But I’ll have you know four of the eight are from Clemson.”

In his closing remarks. Swinney reminded the state’s politicians that despite their differences they can unify around football. “Football unifies, in a world that is divided nothing brings people together like football.”

Although Swinney preached unity on the Statehouse floor, State Rep. Gary Clary R-Clemson could not keep himself from taking a shot at his school’s rival.

“Clemson’s 49 point win over South Carolina was the largest margin of victory by an ACC school over an SEC team in history,” Clary noted in his own speech before handing Swinney at picture of the Clemson flag flying over the Statehouse.

After the ceremony, the state Department of Transportation unveiled a sign honoring the Tigers’ national championship win that will be posted along interstates entering the state.