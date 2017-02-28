SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Public employees and state agencies would have to pay more towards the retirement system under a bill approved in the SC House.

— Clemson was honored in the state capital as national champions Tuesday, as a new sign was unveiled for posting along interstates at the border.

— Sumter County deputies have arrested a Lake City man for the fire that destroyed the restaurant he co-owns.

— Beaufort County authorities have charged three people with murder for a woman found dead in her burned home two months ago.