UN Ambassador Haley nominates fellow former SC governor Beasley to UN post

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has nominated another former South Carolina governor to lead a major UN agency.

The Post and Courier reports that Haley this week sent a letter to the U.N. Secretary General to nominate David Beasley to lead the World Food Programme (WFP). In the letter Haley said Beasley has the business and organization qualities needed to lead the WFP.

Beasley, a Republican, from Society Hill in Darlington County was elected governor in 1994 and served one term.

According to the newspaper in an interview with The Associated Press in 2015, Beasley said that since leaving politics he had a number of new pursuits, including missionary work.

The UN describes the WFP as the world’s largest humanitarian organization. It has a workforce of 13,500 people delivering food to more than 90 million people in 80 countries.

Haley’s letter said that the agency is facing formidable challenges in its mission to end hunger and malnutrition, whether it is in “Yemen, Syria, Somalia or dozens of places worldwide,

She went on to mention corruption, terrorism and natural disasters as some of the major problems facing the organization’s effort to get food to those who need it desperately and are struggling to stay alive.