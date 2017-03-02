SC House votes to comply with REAL ID as June deadline approaches

Members of the South Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday approved legislation that would require the state comply with national REAL ID standards, but they warned quick action is needed to avoid millions of residents suddenly being unable to use their driver’s licenses at government buildings, military bases or airports.

South Carolina was among a handful of states that refused to participate in the 2005 federal law, viewing the new federal database it created as too intrusive of personal information. But the Department of Homeland Security has stopped extending the deadline to comply, meaning the state’s decision a decade ago could soon start to have consequences for residents.

Beginning June 6, any South Carolina residents seeking to enter a federal building or military base will no longer be able to use their state driver’s license and must instead use a second form of federally-recognized identification like a passport or military ID. Starting in January, residents will no longer be able to use their state ID cards to travel on commercial airlines.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand that those are the consequences of not being a part of this program,” State Rep. Davey Hiott, R-Pickens, said. “If you want to visit the White House or enter some of these federal buildings, you’re not getting in.”

A measure approved by the House in a 100-3 vote Tuesday authorizes the state Department of Motor Vehicles to begin offering the compliant REAL ID licenses. Residents seeking those licenses will need to provide their birth certificate, Social Security number and proof of residency. Married women will have to show documentation of their name change. The DMV has already required the extra documents for new applicants since 2010, but those renewing their license had been able to continue receiving the noncompliant version.

Residents will still have the option to not provide sensitive information and keep the older version, but they would not be able to use the cards at federally-secured properties and airports after next year.

The proposal has its critics — some conservative Republicans say the federal government lacks the constitutional basis to require the standardized IDs. Some Democratic lawmakers said South Carolina leaders unnecessarily put the state in this situation by refusing to act until the original deadline had passed.

“We are here because Gov. (Mark) Sanford thought this was overreach by the federal government,” State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said. “Do you think we might learn some lessons from this? When we talk about federal intrusion and federal overreach, we wind up coming back and undoing what we did back then.”

State lawmakers are on a tight deadline. The House still needs another procedural vote next week before it can send the bill to the Senate. Senators will need to pass it without changes or send it back to the House with amendments before it can head to the governor. And, even if approval comes quickly, more than 3 million South Carolinians will still need to replace their licenses if they wish to remain compliant in just three months.

House legislators authorized $1.7 million for DMV through June to start work on the program. However, the agency estimated it will need more than $13 million next budget year to handle the rush of residents seeking to change their IDs.

State Rep. Mark Willis, R-Fountain Inn, said House leaders and Gov. Henry McMaster have asked the Department of Homeland Security to grant one final extension so they can get the new law in place. But, so far, the agency has not responded.

“Because of the timeframe of needing to get this particular bill passed out of here to the Senate and back over to us with a governor’s signature before June 6, we need to move fast,” Willis said.