Filing opens in race to fill Mulvaney’s seat in Congress

Friday is the first day that candidates can officially file for upcoming election that would replace former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney in Congress.

The Fifth Congressional District seat opened last month when Mulvaney resigned to become director of the White House Office of Management and Budget in President Donald Trump’s new administration. Party primaries will be held on May 2, with the special election itself scheduled for June 20.

Seven Republican candidates have already signaled their intentions to run for the conservative-leaning seat that spans northern and north-central South Carolina. So far, former SCGOP Chairman Chad Connelly, anti-Common Core activist Sheri Few, former disabilities case manager Penry Gustafson, S.C. State Guard commander Tom Mullikin, former State Rep. Ralph Norman, state House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, and Indian Land attorney Kris Wampler have indicated they will run for the job.

Democrats have been mum so far, although The State newspaper reports Sumter financial advisor Archie Parnell will announce his candidacy on Tuesday.

Mulvaney was confirmed to the post on Feb. 16 after a narrow 51-49 vote to confirm him.