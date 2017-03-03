House Legislative Oversight Committee hears from public on John de la Howe School

Former students of John de la Howe School spoke out to legislators Thursday in an appeal to keep open the residence school for at-risk youth whose future is in question after 200 years of operation.

The school is in a fight for its very existence. It was founded by its namesake’s estate in 1797 as a youth agricultural school, but has struggled the past ten years. It lost state accreditation last year and has many of its buildings in need of major renovations.

Former student Kentrel Goodwin told the House Legislative Oversight Committee it was a very positive experience for him. Goodwin, now on active duty in the Army, said he viewed the staff like family when he was there. “They will put their personal life on hold just to come there to speak with you, be with you, to help you with whatever you need, because that’s what the place is all about,” Goodwin said.

Some lawmakers have said that declining enrollment, loss of accreditation and high cost of $143,000 per-student make John de la Howe unfeasible to continue in its current role. The school northwest of McCormick has just over 32 students with behavioral challenges who have been expelled from their home school districts.

Goodwin said that the school changed his life. “They talked with me and showed me that respect and education can get you a long way,” said Goodwin.

The House Ways and Means Committee has moved to close the school and turn over its property to Clemson University’s agriculture program.