SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A jury ordered an Aiken hospital to pay a triple amputee nearly $14 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit.

— A state House panel voted in favor of creating a new study committee to review South Carolina’s laws on disturbing schools… and if they go too far.

— A Conway man accused of planning an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof” was indicted this week on a federal gun charge.

— Friday is the first opportunity for candidates to officially file for the upcoming election in ex-U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney’s old district.