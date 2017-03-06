Rep. Gowdy: If Trump has evidence of wiretapping, release it

A South Carolina congressman said he has not seen any evidence of President Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump’s phone lines during the presidential election.

Fourth District U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News on Monday that there would likely be a paper trail accessible to Trump’s own Cabinet officials if the previous administration had sought a warrant against him.

“The Obama team is no longer in charge,” he told FOX News’ Bill Hemmer. “So any information that the current Department of Justice has that suggests the previous Department of Justice acted inappropriately, they are welcome to release it.”

Gowdy said that he doubts the suggestions that the Justice Department or FBI were acting on the requests of political interests, noting the agency’s rank-and-file try to avoid acting for political reasons.

“We have certain tools that this country needs to keep us safe. And it is great, wise, prudent and legal for those tools to be used lawfully and appropriately,” he said. “If they’re not used lawfully and appropriately, there is a paper trail.”

White House spokespeople have maintained that Trump believes the claims he made over the weekend are fact. They have called on Congress to investigate the president’s claims, but even some fellow Republicans are hesitant to do so without more evidence.

Both the House and Senate intelligence committees, as well as the FBI, are investigating contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials and whether Russia’s government tried to influence the 2016 election.