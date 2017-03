Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— More than 120 people will lose their jobs when rubber belt factory closes in Colleton County.

— SC’s jobs agency is now offering to some female inmates a program that helps them learn job skills they’ll need to be reintegrated into the workforce.

— Leaders at a small technical college are worried for its future as a new bill is filed in the state Senate.

— Gov. McMaster’s pet dog passed away unexpectedly this weekend.