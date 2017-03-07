SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The SC House approved legislation that would tighten the restrictions on mopeds in South Carolina, although not as much as originally proposed.

— A state Senate committee stalled a bill that would hold heroin dealers legally responsible for overdose deaths.

— The general manager at a Charleston movie theater faces peeping tom charges for an incident at the theater.

— Members of the SC House introduced a plan to borrow more than $400 million to cut into a massive backlog of maintenance needs.