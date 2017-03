Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— A state Senate panel advanced a proposal that increases the gas tax by 12 cents per-gallon over the next six years, more than the House approved.

— Gov. Henry McMaster again reiterated that he opposes raising the tax.

— A House effort to prevent local governments from banning plastic bags and styrofoam coolers failed by one vote.

— Authorities say the body of a missing Hanahan woman was found inside her car that was towed three days earlier.