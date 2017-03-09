Statehouse Roundup: Senate reaches deal on automatic stays

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

— Legislation that could make it harder for private citizens or conservation groups to file lawsuits that block development received a key vote Wednesday night after nearly five hours of debate. Senators voted 26-6 for legislation that would limit the time lawsuits could be filed against companies after they receive necessary environmental permits from environmental regulators.

Currently, groups can temporarily block construction once a permit is granted so their arguments can be made in court, a process known as an “automatic stay.” Under a compromise reached Wednesday, the permitholder could ask for the stay to be lifted after 90 days, although a judge would ultimately decide.

— A Senate panel approved a proposal Wednesday that would increase the state’s gas tax by 12 cents a gallon, 2 cents more than a bill that passed the House last week. The Senate proposal tries to raise $800 million each year to repair the state’s crumbling roads. However, conservatives indicated they plan to fight the idea, refusing to support the bill unless it also gives the governor more control of the state Transportation Department and or includes offsetting income tax cuts. The plan now moves to the full Senate Finance Committee.

— Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday again dismissed the idea of raising South Carolina’s gas tax, even as legislators in both chambers insist it’s necessary to repair the state’s aging roads and bridges. McMaster would not commit to vetoing any legislation should it hit his desk, but reiterated his stance that people in South Carolina are already taxed enough.

— McMaster made those comments shortly after he announced the appointment of new State Fire Marshal Jonathan Jones. Jones has spent the past few years as deputy fire chief in Clarendon County. McMaster revealed his choice during the state firefighters association’s annual Legislative Day at the Statehouse. He will replace Robert Polk, who announced his retirement last month.

— A House panel on Wednesday advanced a bill that offers expanded birth control options for women. According to The State newspaper, the health and environmental affairs subcommittee voted in favor of a proposal that requires insurers cover a women’s ability to get a year’s worth of birth control at one time. The panel also approved language that would allow women to get birth control refills for up to three years before they need to go back to the doctor for a new prescription.

— A group of state senators are pressing to close the so-called “Charleston loophole,” which they consider a gap in gun laws that allowed Dylann Roof to illegally buy the weapon used to carry out the Emanuel AME Church massacre in June 2015. The new bill would extend he amount of time for the FBI to investigate potential issues with a criminal background check from three days to five. The FBI said its system was not able to block the sale to Roof — who due to a prior arrest was not allowed to buy the gun — because of an improperly filed police report.

— Retired judges are seeking an exemption that would allow them to carry weapons anywhere in the state, telling lawmakers they often get threats on their lives from individuals they sentenced. The Charleston Post and Courier reports a Senate panel debated the idea Tuesday, but did not immediately advance it. A similar bill passed the Senate last year but died in the House. It would allow former judges who have concealed weapons permits to carry their weapons at all times.