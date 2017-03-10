SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— It’s hard to imagine given the early summer-like conditions Friday, but highway crews are preparing roads for potential winter weather.

— Ports Authority officials broke ground Friday on the state’s second inland port.

— The SC House this week passed an anti-Semitism bill denounced by free speech groups as a veiled effort to suppress criticism of Israel.

— The state’s environmental board wants more study of an experimental seawall being tested to prevent severe erosion along the coast.