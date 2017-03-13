Suspected driver arrested for hit-and-run crash which killed two SCDOT workers

Highway Patrol troopers say they have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of striking and killing two South Carolina Department of Transportation employees Monday.

Lonnie Miller was arrested Monday, according to a Monday evening tweet by Trooper Judd Jones.

54-year-old Tony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark had been inspecting a ditch along SC Highway 421 when they were hit, according an SCDOT spokesman. Spokesman Pete Poore said the agency’s Aiken County Maintenance office had responded to a reported washout just off the roadway near Clearwater. A third employee was injured only slightly after the car hit his hand, according to Poore.

Troopers said the driver left the scene after the 8:32 a.m. collision. Later in the morning, Sgt. Bob Beres said investigators found a 2004 Pontiac which matched the SCDOT employees’ description of the vehicle. Troopers and Aiken County deputies are still working to track down the driver.

Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said her staff were stunned by the news. “While we mourn these losses, I would urge all South Carolinians to be cautious at all times while on the roads, and use extra care when approaching work zones. The men and women of SCDOT are dedicated public servants and we want them all to return home each night to their families. Our hearts go out to the families and co-workers of Tony Redmond and Robert Clark during this terrible time.”

SCDOT has recorded at least 35 incidents where its employees were killed on the job. Six workers have lost their lives over the past decade. Three of those deaths occurred between 2015-2016.

Redmond was a Warrenville resident who had worked 21 years with the highway department. Clark was an Aiken resident in his fifth year at the agency.