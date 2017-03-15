SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Authorities say a Moncks Corner man was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot a masked intruder this week.

— For some South Carolina peach farmers, the recent cold snap threatens to ruin the fruits of their labor.

— The University of South Carolina has not given up on its effort to seek $50 million in state aid for a new medical school campus.

— Charleston City Council has given initial approval to new regulations limiting how much horse-drawn carriages can operate in the heat.