University of South Carolina still wants $50 million from state for new med school

The University of South Carolina is still seeking $50 million from the state to help build a new medical school.

The State newspaper reports that after House budget writers denied any money for the project in a proposed education bond bill, USC president Harris Pastides went to the state Senate Wednesday to try a different group of lawmakers.

He asked a Senate committee if they could put the money for USC’s new medical school back into the House’s borrowing proposal when the Senate tackles it later this session.

The $50 million request is a significant priority for the university. The borrowed money would fund construction of a new $200 million medical school and health sciences campus located on 16 donated acres of land just outside downtown Columbia.

According to the newspaper, Pastides made the university’s case to senators for the money because a new complex would be more efficient than renovating the school’s current outdated site.

USC’s current medical school is located four miles southeast of its main campus on property owned by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. The medical school leases its current New Deal-era campus from the Veterans Administration for $1 per year. But USC officials say that will increase to $7 million when the lease expires in 2030.