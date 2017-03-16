Former vice commander of Shaw-based fighter wing court-martialed for child porn

A former Air Force Colonel based out of Shaw Air Force Base was court-martialed this week after his conviction on child porn charges.

A release from the base near Sumter notes Col. William R. Jones pled guilty on Wednesday for possessing pornographic images and videos of children. Jones is a former Vice Commander of the 20th Fighter Wing. According to the Sumter Item, Jones was of relieved of his command last year.

According to the release, the sentencing phase of Jones’ court-martial trial is still ongoing. Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice states that he faces a Dishonorable discharge, confinement for 10 years and forfeiture of all pay and allowances from the Air Force.

Jones was promoted to vice commander in 2014 after previously serving as a command pilot and instructor. According to the Air Force Times, Jones was removed by his then-commander in February 2016 due to an unspecified loss of confidence. Four months later, the 20th Fighter Wing announced Jones had been charged with possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice, though the obstruction charge was later dropped. Since his removal, Jones had been temporarily reassigned to the Ninth Air Force headquarters as deputy chief of safety, where he will remain until his court-martial is finished.