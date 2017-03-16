SC congressman Sanford votes against Obamacare repeal bill

South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford voted against moving forward the House Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act, saying his own party’s plan does not go far enough in repealing the ideas behind the Affordable Care Act.

According to the Charleston Post and Courier, the Republican’s vote came during debate in the House Budget Committee. Thursday was the last stage before the proposed legislation goes to the full House of Representatives.

It was Sanford’s first chance to take an official stance on the bill. His vote against it did not stop the bill from being advanced by the full committee in a 19-17 vote. If changes are made to the way the legislation is crafted, Sanford said he may support the measure.

Sanford’s vote sends a strong indication as to how much opposition there is to the legislation among some Republicans, particularly among the House Freedom Caucus. The Trump administration is encouraging the caucus to make recommendations for amending the legislation.

Sanford has introduced some proposals that are similar to provisions in the Obamacare replacement proposal. He had the Freedom Caucus’s endorsement when introducing those propositions.

He told the newspaper that he had a hard time arriving at his decision to oppose the legislation and struggled with the issue for a while.