Attorney: Longtime Columbia senator has been indicted

Longtime State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, has been indicted by the State Grand Jury, according to a report.

The State newspaper reports that Courson’s lawyer released the information Thursday night. Accoording to the attorney, Courson plans to fight charges of misconduct in office and conversion of campaign funds to personal use. The indictments will be made public Friday morning, according to the report.

Courson’s lawyer Rose Mary Parham of Florence contacted the newspaper about the indictment in order to counter what she thinks will be negative publicity once the charges are officially released.

The report does not contain the specific allegations against Courson.

Parham said Courson will fight the charges, and released this statement on his behalf: “These allegations are completely false. I have done nothing wrong. I value my integrity and have spent all of my years as a public servant embracing the highest standards of ethical conduct. I believe the most important things one leaves behind in this life are one’s children and one’s reputation. While it is unfortunate to be charged by a partisan Democrat under questionable motives and authority, I have no doubt that I will be cleared and exonerated of these accusations.”

The 72-year-old has served in the Senate since 1985. He would be the third lawmaker indicted in a wide-ranging probe of alleged public corruption in the General Assembly. That probe, spearheaded by First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe at the request of state Attorney General Alan Wilson has already obtained indictments against former House Speaker Bobby Harrell in 2014 and State Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Daniel Island, in December on ethics-related or misconduct charges.