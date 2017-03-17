Former Aiken state representative’s ‘no contact’ order with wife lifted

Former Republican state Rep. Chris Corley is allowed to have contact with his wife again, this comes after a judge lifted an order that denied Corley any dealings with her.

The State newspaper reports that even with the change he is still facing charges. Corley is accused of punching his wife in the face and pointing a gun at her. In audio from the 911 call from his wife two of their children could be heard asking Corley to stop.

The decision by a circuit judge was made after Corley filed a motion on Feb. 21 requesting the no contact provision be lifted from the condition of his bond.

Corley was arrested in December on charges of first-degree criminal domestic violence and was indicted in January on the most serious level of domestic charges: criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Corley was originally barred from having contact his wife, who The State newspaper is not naming.

The newspaper reports that Corley’s wife told the court during a Feb. 27 hearing that she had met with a doctor treating Corley and had learned about his behavior

Corley resigned from his seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives on Jan. 24. He had represented Aiken County.