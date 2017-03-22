House approves proposal making it easier for public to request government documents

Legislators in the South Carolina House on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that would make it easier for the public to request government documents — and limits the fees those agencies can charge to get them.

The House legislation approved 93-0 sets a 30-day time limit for the government to provide documents under the Freedom of Information Act once it determines what needs to be redacted. The 30-day limit would only apply to documents that are less than two years old and 35 days if older. It also limits agencies to only charging fees that cover the costs of copies and staff time at the rate of its lowest-paid employees able to gather the documents. Those fees must be posted online and be applied consistently to all requests.

State Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, said the rules are meant to prevent local governments or public agencies from charging exorbitant amounts in an effort to stop the release of embarrassing documents. “The cornerstone of being able to hold our government accountable is transparency,” he said on the House floor. “Under the current FOIA laws today, citizens trying to get access to documents are being told by small towns, school boards, or water districts that a copying costs bill would be in excess of $10,000.”

It would also create a new Office of Freedom of Information Act Review within the Administrative Law Court that would determine appeals when a public agency or council refuses to release a document under the claim it’s not eligible as a public record. Those disputes are now heard in a regular courtroom, which often takes more than a year to be heard and can be expensive for members of the public.

The House has approved similar legislation for the past three sessions, but each one has stalled in the Senate where individual senators have held up the bill. The first two bills were derailed by a provision that would have required legislators comply with open records laws, as well. That language was not included in this year’s version or in 2016. But State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, placed a hold on the measure, saying she had concerns about the $141,000 it would cost to staff the new FOIA office.