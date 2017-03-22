Corruption investigation delays vote on governor’s appointees to SC Ports Authority

A vote by state senators on two nominees for the South Carolina Ports Authority appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster’s was put off Wednesday due to an investigation of three Republican legislators.

According to The Charleston Post and Courier, a review and oversight committee did not take any action to advance McMaster’s nominations of Kenneth Jackson and William Jones to the board which oversees South Carolina’s port system.

Both nominees have loose ties to Richard Quinn and Associates, a political consulting firm which has come under the review of the State Grad Jury due to an investigation by First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe. McMaster is among the dozens of Republican lawmakers who are clients of Quinn’s.

Jackson is a vice president with utility holding company SCANA Corporation, while Jones is an environmental attorney from Bluffton. SCANA, is a client of Richard Quinn and Associates, while Jones’ law partner State Rep. Weston Newton, R-Bluffton, paid Quinn’s firm for work when he first ran for the state House in 2012. Jones also donated more than $4,200 towards McMaster’s unsuccessful bid for governor in 2010.

In his testimony to senators, Jackson told lawmakers that he was not involved with SCANA’s choice of Richard Quinn and Associates. Jones made it clear to senators that he too had no role in Newton choosing Richard Quinn and Associates.

State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, who chaired the committee meeting said even though that the nominees had only vague connections to Quinn and Associates, both individuals still have to be vetted thoroughly.

Pascoe is investigating Quinn’s ties to the Statehouse as part of a probe that has lasted more than three years. Quinn was identified in last week’s indictment of State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland. The indictment claimed Courson’s campaign paid Quinn’s firm $247,000. Nearly half of that money was then paid to Courson’s personal accounts.

Quinn’s influence even extends to the Ports Authority, which the Post and Courier also reports spent more than $1.3 million on public relations the last three years on companies with links to Quinn. One of the seats McMaster is seeking to replace belongs to Chairman Pat McKinney, a holdover from Gov. Nikki Haley’s administration who has sought an audit into the agency’s spending with Quinn & Associates.