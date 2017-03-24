Both unemployed and employed grow in February as SC’s labor force expands

South Carolina saw a strong month for new jobs in February, but an increase in those listed as “unemployed” kept the state’s jobless rate unchanged for the month, according to new data released Friday.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce on Friday released data showing South Carolina’s unemployment rate remained at 4.4 percent in February, even as it said the state experienced the largest one-month increase in individuals working in its history. The more than 10,600 net hires kept pace with the state’s growing labor force, which grew by over 12,300 in February to more than 2.32 million overall.

“It is exciting to see that nearly 11,000 of the more than 12,000 people entering the labor force had found work, that is four out of every five people and that is something to celebrate,” agency director Cheryl Stanton said in a statement. “The economy in South Carolina is robust as businesses continue to grow and expand here, and more and more people are feeling optimistic about opportunities available to them in South Carolina.”

About 1,700 additional people were also listed as unemployed than in January, which prevented the overall rate from dropping despite the workforce growth.

Nationally, the rate did drop slightly from 4.8 percent to 4.7 percent, keeping it above South Carolina’s rate.

The job sectors reporting the most growth in February were government (4,200 net new jobs) and business/professional services (3,400 net increase). Construction reported a loss of 1,000 jobs over the same time.

Charleston County reported the state’s lowest unemployment rate in February at 3.7 percent. Marion County was nearly double the state’s average at 8.5 percent.