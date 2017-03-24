SC Senate advances autocycle legislation

You may have seen them before on the road: they have three wheels and two seats but are neither a car nor motorcycle.

They are called autocycles and the South Carolina Senate gave initial approval to new legislation Thursday that will have the state comply with federal standards for them.

State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, said an autocycle complies with federal motorcycles safety requirements, but is not classified as one. ”They look like the Batmobile, the cars you see driving around from time to time,” he said on the Senate floor Thursday.

The vehicles are becoming more popular in South Carolina, but the state does not have standards with which they must comply. “This bill simply redefines autocycles under our state law to conform with federal definitions,” Hembree said.

The change is purely technical, as the vehicles had already been regulated in a similar fashion under the designation “automotive three-wheeled vehicle.”

Federal law defines an autocycle as a motor vehicle with three wheels, two front, one rear, an enclosed occupant compartment with no more than two permanent seats that do not require the operator or a passenger to straddle or sit astride the vehicle, a steering wheel rather than handles bars. Foot pedals that control the brakes, acceleration, and clutch, where applicable and meets applicable federal safety standards.