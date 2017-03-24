Statehouse Roundup: House panel releases first draft of $498 million borrowing plan

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

— A House budget panel on Thursday released its first draft of repair and maintenance projects that could be covered by a nearly $500 million borrowing plan. More than half of the money raised through bonds would go towards colleges and universities, which say they have a massive backlog in repair and maintenance needs. The plan also included $30 million to buy new school buses, plus more than $200 million to various other state agency capital needs.

The measure must still pass the overall House and Senate. A similar plan derailed last year after Gov. Nikki Haley threatened a veto due to the large amounts of borrowing involved. Gov. Henry McMaster has not made a similar threat.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman State Rep. Brian White, R-Anderson, said the package could not meet the agency’s entire requests although he hopes to propose another such bill in another few years.

“We did wind up going up more (than originally planned) because there was a ton of need,” he told committee members Thursday.

However some legislators — particularly State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, felt the package did not go far enough. Cobb-Hunter felt SC State University needed more as the school tries to get back to normal operations after years of financial turmoil that nearly cost its accreditation and led to legislators replacing the entire board of trustees. The plan called for the school to receive $8 million for technology needs rather than building renovations (the amount was similar to what other smaller state schools such as The Citadel, Coastal Carolina and Francis Marion received).

— There were other notable developments in an ongoing criminal probe of corruption accusations involving a powerful political consulting firm. The State newspaper quoted anonymous sources who said State Law Enforcement Division agents seized “boxes of documents” several weeks ago from the Richard Quinn & Associates offices in Columbia. The seizure is apparently part of an ongoing, secret public corruption probe being conducted by Special Prosecutor David Pascoe, who is investigating potential corruption charges among Statehouse politicos at the request of the State Attorney General’s Office (Atty Gen. Alan Wilson is a Quinn client).

— The State Grand Jury has also subpoenaed health insurer BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina as part of its ongoing probe into public corruption at the South Carolina Statehouse. According to the Charleston Post and Courier, the state’s largest health insurance group gave few details when asked about the request for information that the subpoena seeks. In a statement, the company said it received and responded to the subpoena. Since grand jury proceedings are secret, it’s not clear whether the information also concerned Richard Quinn and Associates.

— Meanwhile, a legislator whose financial connections with Quinn & Associates led to his indictment last week is being treated for skin cancer, The State newspaper reports. State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, said he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma more than 15 months ago and is undergoing treatment every three weeks at an oncology clinic. Courson was suspended from office last week after prosecutors accused him of paying Quinn’s firm more than $240,000 in campaign money and receiving nearly half of it back in payments to his personal accounts. Courson has declined to discuss the case at this time.

— Members of the House on Thursday voted to extend the state’s safe haven law to cover infants up to one year old. Current law allows a parent to leave give up their child up to two months old at a hospital, church or fire station without facing legal charges. Known as “Daniel’s Law,” the parent can do so anonymously as long as they ensure the child is safe when it is turned over to officials. Supporters hope to prevent infant deaths from neglect by offering an out to parents who are unable or unwilling to care for their child.

— The Governor’s Office released 15 years of Gov. Henry McMaster’s tax returns to reporters on Thursday — although they were only allowed to see them for three hours and had to copy the information down by hand. According to the Greenville News, McMaster and his wife reported adjusted earnings on their federal tax returns of more than $419,000 in 2015 and had a total federal and state tax liability that year of almost $130,000. The paper reported the couple have made much of that money off property they offer for rent. The returns went through the 2015 calendar year.

— A bill that would strengthen a state law requiring criminal background checks for anyone getting a real estate license is now headed to the full House. The House Labor, Commerce, and Industry Committee passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It was filed late last year in response to real estate broker Todd Kohlhepp. The Spartanburg County man is accused of seven murders and kidnapping in a case that’s gotten national attention. At the time he got his license, the state did not require a criminal background check. It does now, but didn’t require them retroactively.