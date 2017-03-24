[WATCH] Statehouse Roundup: Subpoena issued in South Carolina political corruption investigation



The State Grand Jury has subpoenaed health insurer BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina as part of its ongoing probe into public corruption at the South Carolina Statehouse.

According to the Charleston Post and Courier, the state’s largest health insurance group gave few details when asked about the request for information that the subpoena seeks. In a statement, the company said it received and responded to the subpoena. Under South Carolina law, grand jury proceedings are secret.

The jury is doing so at the request of First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, who is investigating possible corruption at the Statehouse on behalf of the state Attorney General’s Office. Last week, the grand jury indicted State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, over payments he received from the Richard Quinn & Associates firm. The indictment claims Courson’s campaign paid the firm more than $240,000, of which nearly half made its way back into Courson’s personal accounts.

It’s not clear if the BlueCross BlueShield subpoena concerns the Richard Quinn & Associates firm. No one at the business has been charged at this point. The newspaper reports that BlueCross declined to reveal if any employees were involved with the firm.