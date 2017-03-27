Computer science classes could be required for graduation in South Carolina

Mandatory computer science classes could become a requirement for graduation in South Carolina public schools starting in 2019.

According to The Post and Courier, a bill that passed the state House of Representatives last week would establish new requirements for computer science education in grades 9-12, create summer education programs for new teachers and require that every high school in the state offer at least one computer science course.

Current rules only require one credit of computer science for graduation. But that credit can be for a low-level keyboarding class, which some state legislators believe is not sufficient preparation for an increasingly technology-based economy.

The newspaper reports that the legislation includes $1.36 million in new money over two years to establish standards for each grade, hire a state computer science education coordinator and fund summer teacher training camps.

However the proposal doesn’t provide for ongoing funding to support computer science education or provide school districts with money to add more teachers.

The hiring of more teachers for the requirement could cost local school districts a combined $19.2 million in the 2019-20 school year alone, according to an estimate that is in the proposed legislation.

The South Carolina Computer Science Education Initiative passed the House by a 106-1 vote and is now headed to the Senate.