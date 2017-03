Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— An investment banker whose gubernatorial campaign seemed certain for success before the state Supreme Court ruled him ineligible has died.

— A man was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a store at a Columbia mall with a gun Sunday night.

— All South Carolina public schools could require computer-science classes for graduation.

— Visitors can now see a 3D scaled model of a 440-year-old Spanish fort outside Beaufort.