Proposal to study ‘disturbing schools’ law passes overwhelmingly in House

Members of the House have voted to create a study committee that will review South Carolina’s laws on “disturbing schools,” which some civil rights groups have complained over-criminalize classroom behavior issues.

The proposal approved Tuesday in a 97-4 vote creates a panel of 10 senators and House members who will recommend ways to redirect misbehaving juveniles away from the criminal justice system and more towards school-centered discipline. The measure needs another procedural vote on Wednesday before it will to the Senate.

State Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson, D-Greenville, said the idea is to end schools’ practice of calling police or school resource officers to handle minor fights or misbehavior. At issue is a law that bans disturbing schools, which was initially drafted to combat trespassers but has been expanded the past two decades to also cover students whose actions disrupt the classroom.

“This practice fuels the school-to-jail pipeline,” she told South Carolina Radio Network. “Thousands of individuals in South Carolina have been caught up in this practice the past 20 years.”

The state’s law came under the national spotlight in October 2015, when a student’s cellphone video went viral showing a Richland County sheriff’s deputy manhandling and arresting a student who had repeatedly refused to leave a Spring Valley High School classroom.

Legislators moved to create the Restorative Justice Study Committee of five senators and five representatives. This comes despite the state Department of Education’s efforts last year to have a “School Safety Task Force” that studied similar issues. That panel recommended barring school resource officers (SROs) from getting involved in behavioral issues unless a student’s actions are criminal or present a serious safety threat.

Robinson-Simpson said she does not see creating a study committee as a way to stall for time. “I prefer having a study committee than having a bill killed on its first attempt,” she said. “There’s such division in the educational community, parental community and even the broader community about these issues.”

The proposal also tells school boards to change any “zero-tolerance” policies on expulsion or law enforcement involvement so they do not cover minor offenses or classroom disruption which does not pose a safety issue.