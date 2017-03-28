Statehouse Roundup: Bill allowing foster children to get driver’s licenses headed to governor

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

A bill soon heading to the governor’s desk would end a hole in current law that prevents foster teens from getting their beginner’s permit or driver’s license because a parent’s signature is required.

The legislation approved by both the House and Senate in a combined 123-0 vote would allow a foster parent to sign as the legal guardian if that child is in DSS custody. Current law only allows a parent or legal guardian to give their consent, but does not address children who are in state custody or foster care who have not been formally adopted.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, said a teen in her county ran into the problem last year. “That young man was trying to get his driver’s license and he couldn’t. No one could sign for him,” she told South Carolina Radio Network. “It’s a shame when a child wants to get a license and you have someone that’s willing to sign for them and take on that responsibility. That’s one more time that they feel they’re different from everybody else.”

The bill would still allow the parent of the foster teen to sign, but also adds foster parents, pre-adoptive parents, or the responsible adult at a group home or child-caring facility where the teen lives.

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to sign the bill.

— Mandatory computer science classes could become a requirement for graduation in South Carolina public schools starting in 2019. According to The Post and Courier, a bill that passed the state House of Representatives last week would establish new requirements for computer science education in grades 9-12, create summer education programs for new teachers and require that every high school in the state offer at least one computer science course. However, the plan does not offer additional funds for districts to hire or train new teachers.

— There are lots of openings in state government right now. The State newspaper reports low pay and increased workloads contributed to roughly 6,000 vacancies across all state agencies. According to the Department of Administration, that’s 14 percent of the state’s full-time jobs, not including public universities and in the judicial and legislative branches. The Department of Corrections tops the vacancy list, with more than one out of every five jobs unfilled. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, correctional officers earning $35,000 salaries there can earn more working for local police and sheriff’s departments.

— The state’s child welfare agency will have to pay more than $3.7 million to the family of a toddler who died from abuse after failing to investigate warnings from her grandmother. The Department of Social Services said in a statement Monday the toddler’s abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend was a heartbreaking tragedy that shows the need for its caseworkers to remain vigilant. A Spartanburg County jury awarded the $3.75 million to the extended family of the girl — who’s not identified in court documents. The child’s grandmother testified she had contacted DSS multiple times about Robert Steadman,who was later convicted of child abuse for breaking the girl’s arms and leg and ripping out her hair.

— The board of South Carolina’s state-owned power utility approved a resolution concerning its share of a financially-draining nuclear reactor project under construction in Fairfield County. But the Charleston Post & Courier reports the public has no way of knowing what that secret resolution by Santee Cooper’s board is. The vote came amid reports that the lead contractor for the $!4 billion V.C. Summer project will file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday. In a statement, Santee Cooper’s counsel Michael Baxley said the resolution “authorizes certain contingency actions by management in the fluid situation with respect to new nuclear construction.”