Former Gov. David Beasley appointed to key post at United Nations

Former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has a new job at the United Nations.

The organization announced Wednesday Beasley was officially named to be the head of the U.N.’s World Food Programme. The WFP delivers emergency food assistance around the world and works with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and José Graziano da Silva, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), announced the appointment after consulting with the WFP Board at a special session in Rome.

In a Facebook post, the former governor said he was “humbled and grateful” for the appointment. “ It is truly a singular honor to be selected to lead the World Food Programme and its 14,000 employees around the globe who are fighting against hunger and poverty,” the post stated.

According to The Charleston Post and Courier, current American U.N. Ambassador and former Gov. Nikki Haley recommended Beasley for the job. He was among 23 people who were up for the position.

Haley said Beasley had the experience needed through his post-political career as chairman for the international missionary aid firm Center for Global Strategies he helped found. The Darlington County Republican was elected governor in 1994 and served one term before his reelection defeat.