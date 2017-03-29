Judge grants $16,000 PR bond for suspended Sen. Courson

Suspended State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, will remain free on a $16,000 personal recognizance bond as he prepares an upcoming trial on ethics-related charges.

Circuit Judge Knox McMahon determined the longtime senator is not a flight risk and backed arguments from a defense attorney that Courson is fighting Stage IV melanoma. Lead special prosecutor First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe did not contest the decision. Courson never spoke during the hearing.

Courson was suspended from office on March 17, the same day the State Grand Jury handed down three indictments for misconduct in office and misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses. According to the indictments, Courson paid a consulting firm more than $240,000 in campaign donations from 2006-2012. The consulting firm Richard Quinn and Associates then repaid more than half of the money into Courson’s personal accounts.

The senator has strongly denied any wrongdoing. His attorney Rose Mary Parham called for a speedy trial, saying Wednesday she looks forward to trying the case.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant suspended Courson after his indictment. He could reinstate the senator at a later date if the charges are dropped or he is acquitted. Courson has represented downtown Columbia in the Senate since 1985.