SC Supreme Court rules limit on number of liquor stores unconstitutional

A state law that prevents a business from setting up more than three liquor stores in South Carolina has been ruled unconstitutional.

The South Carolina Supreme Court made the ruling Wednesday on behalf of alcohol retailer Total Wine & More. The Maryland-based chain’s parent company sued over the law after state regulators blocked the company’s efforts to build a fourth store in Aiken. Total Wine has existing stores in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville.

A 1996 state law does not allow a company to receive more than three liquor sales licenses from the South Carolina Department of Revenue. A circuit court ruled against the company in 2015, determining the state’s constitution does allow the General Assembly broad powers to regulate alcohol sales in South Carolina.

However, the Supreme Court ruled in a 3-1 decision the state constitution explicitly grants that broad authority only in matters of “police power,” while the current regulation was only done to protect existing small or medium-sized businesses. The justices noted the state’s own attorney Burnet Maybank gave the protectionist reasoning in his arguments.

“Ultimately, the (state’s) position amounts to ‘it’s just liquor,’ which is not a legitimate basis for regulation,” Acting Chief Justice Jean Toal wrote for the majority. “Under this rationale, market regulation—no matter how oppressive—cannot ever be said to be unconstitutional.”

Toal is retired from the Supreme Court, but was still chief justice when the court heard arguments in the case.

Smaller South Carolina-based stores have supported the law in the past, worried they cannot compete with Total Wine’s business model that allows the corporation to sell its products at lower prices.

The lone dissent came from Justice John Kittredge, who argued simply regulating the size of a business does not violate the state constitution because all businesses must follow the same rules. Kittredge argued “promoting trade stability and temperance by protecting against the dangers of aggressive sales tactics like price cutting and excessive advertising” is a sufficient reason for the state legislature to pass such regulations under its “police power.”

Repeated attempts to contact Total Wine and its lead attorney Dwight Drake were unsuccessful.