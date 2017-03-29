SCE&G, Santee Cooper say they’ll continue construction on nuclear reactors as lead contractor files bankruptcy

South Carolina-based utility SCANA said Wednesday it will continue work on two new nuclear reactors, even as the lead contractor for the $14 billion project filed for bankruptcy protection.

The filing by Westinghouse had been expected for weeks, ever since the company reported losing $1.2 billion due to work delays and cost overruns on two nuclear projects, including the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generation Station in Fairfield County. SCANA’s utility South Carolina Electric & Gas is building the Summer reactors in a 55-45 cost share partnership with state-owned utility Santee Cooper. Both utilities say they have set aside funds to cover the project on an interim basis.

“This agreement will provide SCE&G and Santee Cooper the time necessary to perform due diligence related to cost and schedule,” Santee Cooper President and CEO Lonnie Carter said in a statement. “It gives us critical direct access to resources and information that Westinghouse had not provided us to date, which will be important as we plan for the future of the project.”

Westinghouse designed the next-generation AP1000 reactors which will be placed at the V.C. Summer site and at a second location in Georgia. The sites will be the first American plants to install new reactors since the 1980s. However, problems plagued work on the reactor modules for years. After initial partner CB&I struggled to keep up with the work schedule, Westinghouse bought the company’s nuclear construction division in 2015.

However, the financial troubles remained. The utilities entered a fixed-cost agreement that requires the contractors cover the losses if the project goes above $13.9 billion. It has now gone over that threshold and Westinghouse’s parent company Toshiba admitted the corporation has lost $1.2 billion on the two projects.

When SCE&G first started work at the site in 2008, it appeared at the time other utilities would follow suit. However, rising nuclear costs and falling natural gas prices discouraged others. Late last year, the utility said its first of two new reactors would go online in June 2019 (nearly three years behind the original date). The second reactor would follow a year later. However, Wednesday’s filings almost certainly pushes back those completion dates even further.

The timeline is critical for SCANA, who hopes to benefit from federal nuclear production tax credits that could pay back some of its construction overruns. But those federal tax credits require the plants be in service by April 2021. Chief Operating Officer Stephen Byrne has said the margin for error will be short for the second reactor to meet that deadline.