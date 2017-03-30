Measure banning ‘dismemberment abortions’ heads to SC Senate after overwhelmingly clearing House

A proposal heading to the state Senate would ban an abortion procedure in South Carolina known as “dilation and evacuation,” unless the fetus is first euthanized.

Anti-abortion activists call the current method “dismemberment abortion” because it requires a physician use forceps to break apart a live fetus in order to remove it from the womb. The bill was approved by the House Thursday in an 83-17 vote which sent it to the Senate.

“What kind of people have we become that this procedure is even a matter for debate?” State Rep. Lin Bennett, R-Charleston, said on the House floor Wednesday.

But the bill’s opponents say the procedure is the most common used in the second trimester of a pregnancy and is the safest option for the mother. Because it comes after three months of pregnancy, such abortions are often done due to a potentially fatal genetic defect found on the child. The proposal does create an exemption if the abortion would “prevent serious health risk” to the mother. It does not offer an exemption in the case of rape or incest.

Democrats who opposed the bill argued it was only an effort to garner support among the GOP base and had already been found unconstitutional by courts in other states. “They’ve tried to create a procedure name which doesn’t actually exist in medical parlance,” State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, said. “You can’t go to a physician and say, ‘I would like a dismemberment abortion.'”

Bennett said, while she personally opposes abortion at all, her bill would only require the fetus be euthanized before its fetal parts are removed from the womb. “I’m not banning the procedure. I’m just asking for a more humane method,” she said.

The proposal would make violation of the law a felony punishable by a $10,000 fine and/or two years in prison. Only the physician performing the procedure could be charged and not the woman receiving the abortion. The bill also creates a later cause of action for the woman’s husband to file legal action if he did not approve of the abortion. The woman’s parents would also have the ability to sue if she is under age 18.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, roughly 20 or 30 such procedures are performed each year in South Carolina. It did not have a breakdown on the reasons for each abortion.