SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the noon newscast:

— Columbia Police say a California man is now in custody for a previously-unsolved 2011 double murder case.

— A judge has rejected a Mt. Pleasant teen’s claims of self-defense, ordering a murder trial to move forward in his classmate’s stabbing death.

— Westinghouse’s bankruptcy filings could skyrocket the cost of two nuclear reactors under construction in Fairfield County, group warns.

— Some Charleston area residents are worried about Google’s request to pump more water to cool its computer servers near Moncks Corner.