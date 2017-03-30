Statehouse Roundup: REAL ID measure headed to governor

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

State-issued driver’s licenses could soon require more information from residents in order to comply with federal REAL ID regulations, under a bill headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.

South Carolina was among the last holdouts states refusing to follow a 2005 federal law requiring states track additional sensitive information. But the possibility of South Carolina residents no longer being able to enter military installations or other secure federal property finally prompted legislators to order compliance this month.

The House on Wednesday voted 100-3 to agree with Senate amendments, sending the proposal to Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Department of Homeland Security had granted several extensions to South Carolina. But lawmakers believe the current June 6 deadline will be final. Any South Carolina residents seeking to enter a federal building or military base after that date would no longer be able to use their state driver’s license and must instead use a second form of federally-recognized identification. Starting in January, the requirement would also extend to travel on commercial airlines.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has said federal agencies can continue accepting South Carolina driver’s licenses at this time.

— The state Senate on Wednesday failed to gather enough votes to fast-track a road funding plan that’s centered on an increase to the state’s gas tax. 18 Republicans revolted against their own committee leaders and Democrats who support the plan. As a result, the measure fell five votes short of the required two-thirds support needed to set it to “special order” (essentially moving it atop the agenda). Conservatives said they would not support increasing the gas tax by 12 cents per-gallon unless taxes are offset elsewhere and the state Department of Transportation is reformed.

— Conservatives in the House passed a bill Wednesday that would effectively ban “dismemberment” abortions. The Charleston Post & Courier reports the proposal would bar abortion procedures known as dilation and evacuation, effectively taking away the most common procedure undertaken during second trimester abortions. The bill would punish physicians who perform the procedures with fines and possible two years in prison. Democrats spent hours delaying the bill, arguing it attempted to further knock away women’s abortion rights and would not hold up to constitutional scrutiny.

— Suspended State Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, will remain free on a $16,000 personal recognizance bond as he prepares for an upcoming trial on ethics-related charges. A state circuit judge on Wednesday determined the longtime senator is not a flight risk. Lead special prosecutor First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe did not contest the decision. Courson was suspended from office on March 17, the same day the State Grand Jury handed down three indictments for misconduct in office and misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses.

— The State Ports Authority voted Wednesday to cut its ties, at least temporarily, with a Columbia political consulting firm at the center of Courson’s case. The State newspaper reports the Ports Authority board voted 5-3 to suspend doing business with Richard Quinn & Associates until the ongoing investigation by a special prosecutor is settled. South Carolina’s ports agency had paid the firm $8,100 a month since July for consulting work. The action was initiated by Chairman Pat McKinney, who ran against now-Gov. Henry McMaster in the 2014 lieutenant governor’s race.

— Former Gov. David Beasley has a new job at the United Nations. The organization announced Wednesday that Beasley was officially named to be the head of the U.N.’s World Food Programme. The WFP delivers emergency food assistance around the world and works with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.

American U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had recommended her fellow South Carolinian, who has helped lea a missionary nonprofit since leaving the Governor’s Office.