Hollywild Animal Park chairperson warns zoo ‘likely’ will not re-open to public

A financially-struggling roadside zoo in Wellford does not plan to open for the 2017 visitor season, with its board chairperson warning it may remain closed permanently.

According to a post on the Hollywild Animal Park’s Facebook page Thursday, board of directors chair Tim Todd said “it is likely the park will not re-open to the public.” The zoo has struggled with fundraising and visitors the past few years, especially after a January 2015 fire killed 28 animals in its Primate Barn. The U.S. Department of Agriculture fined Hollywild $19,000 for violations it found after the fire. It did receive a “clean report” following another USDA inspection last October.

The zoo also said Friday it has set up a volunteer call sheet in response to area residents who wanted to help continue caring for the animals during the park’s closure. Hollywild’s statement noted it has a full team of volunteers for now, but is willing to take names in case openings should come in the future.

According to WYFF-TV in Greenville, seven zoo employees were laid off in January and executive director Kim Atchley resigned. The park has no more than three employees remaining. The Meeks family first opened the park in 1970 as the M&M Zoo. It now houses roughly 500 animals, according to its website.

The animal rights organization PETA has frequently targeted the zoo over its animal housing conditions, increasing its attacks after the USDA found numerous violations following the 2015 fire. “Hollywild Animal Park’s rap sheet is a mile long, from the catastrophic electrical fire that killed dozens of animals to the nearly $19,000 fine that it paid the government as the result of a litany of animal-welfare violations,” Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a statement. “Now that this hellhole has closed its doors, there should be nothing preventing it from taking PETA up on the longstanding offer to help transfer these animals from tiny concrete dens and cages to spacious, reputable sanctuaries.”

As of Friday, Hollywild’s phone number led to an automated message indicating the zoo would be closed for the month of March and urging callers to check the zoo’s Facebook page for updates.